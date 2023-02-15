99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys basketball: Wolverines cruise in Sebeka

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team took care of business on Tuesday in Sebeka.

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 15, 2023 11:07 AM

SEBEKA – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team handled its business on Tuesday against Sebeka.

The Wolverines (14-6) beat the Trojans (3-17) 89-35 on the road, where 14 WDC players found the scoresheet.

Peyton Church led all scorers with 18 points. He also had five rebounds and three steals. Phillip Ross had 15 points and three rebounds.

“The boys came out firing and didn’t look back,” WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “We talked about playing solid, fundamental defense tonight, and we did a pretty good job of it — still some lapses at times, but overall solid. Offensively, we moved the ball, got quite a few open looks and knocked them down. Good start to the week.”

WDC 59 30 – 89

SEB 18 17 – 35

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Teshe Loer 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Nick briggs 2 points, 1 rebound; Lyrik Haug 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Emonie Hammond 2 points, 3 rebounds; Kobe Snyder 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Isaac Hamann 6 points, 4 rebounds; Tyson Barthel 1 steal; Simon Kreklau 5 points, 2 rebounds; Josiah Kallevig 4 points, 4 rebounds; Peyton Church 18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Connor Dutke 1 point, 1 rebound; Phillip Ross 15 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Eshetu Leor 1 rebound, 1 steal; Jaxson Brown 1 rebound; Nathan Peterson 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Dylan Wirth 4 points, 4 rebounds

SEBEKA SCORING- Hosey 6, Thornton 9, Berg 3, Lee 2, Lake 6, Connor 6, Clark 3

