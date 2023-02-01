99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys basketball: Wolverines’ road winning streak ends at Pelican Rapids

The Wadena-Deer Creeks boys basketball ran into a Section 8-2A contender on Tuesday night.

WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
February 01, 2023 11:52 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PELICAN RAPIDS – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team left Pelican Rapids on Tuesday night with a sour taste in its mouth.

The Vikings (11-5) trounced the Wolverines (11-5) 69-36, handing WDC its second straight loss to a Section 8-2A opponent in two days. The Wolverines fell to an even 3-3 in Section 8-2A, while Pelican Rapids improved to 8-3 against section teams.

WDC entered the matchup with seven straight road wins.

“We definitely took one on the chin tonight against a talented Pelican team,” WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “Over these last couple of days, we have found out what it’s going to take to compete in this section. There are a lot of talented teams and if you don’t come out ready to bring it for 36 minutes, you’re going to get beat.”

The Vikings held WDC to 16 first-half points, outscoring the Wolverines 30-16. Pelican Rapids followed up a dominant first half with an even more convincing second, outscoring WDC 39-20. The Vikings’ defense held WDC to 12-of-48 (25%) from the floor and 5-of-20 (25%) from beyond the arc.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolverines didn’t have a player score in double-digits. Teshe Loer finished with a team-high nine points. He also added two rebounds and a steal. Peyton Church (7) and Lyrik Haug (7) tied for the team's second-highest scorer.

The Vikings had 11 different players score and had four different players score 10 or more points. Pelican Rapids’ Charlie Larson finished with a game-high 12 points.

WDC 16 20- 36

PR 30 39- 69

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Teshe Loer: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Lyrik Haug: 7 points, 2 rebounds; Kobe Synder: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; D’Andre Hammond: 3 points; Isaac Hamann: 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Tyson Barthel: 3 points, 1 rebound; Simon Kreklau: 1 rebound; Josiah Kallevig: 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Peyton Church: 7 points, 1 rebound, 1 block; Nathaniel Peterson: 1 point, 1 rebound; Dylan Wirth: 1 rebound

PELICAN RAPIDS- Treyvon Benson: 7 points, 3 rebounds; Channing Russman: 3 points, 1 rebound; Ethan Sjostrom: 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Charlie Larson: 12 points, 3 rebounds; Tanner Tollerud: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Hunter Williams: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Tydan Marich: 2 points, 3 rebounds; Brady Petznick: 2 points, 1 rebound; Luke Sjolie: 2 rebounds; Jayden Ripley: 2 points, 2 rebounds; Ian Fahje: 10 points, 5 rebounds; Miguel Torres: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Related Topics: WADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINESPREP SPORTSBASKETBALLBOYS BASKETBALL
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Prep
Boys hockey: Wolverines stumble against Storm
The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team couldn't find the equalizer on Tuesday night against Morris Benson Area.
February 01, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
DSC_4423.JPG
Prep
Nordic skiing: Askelson, Wolf pace Lakers ahead of sections
A week before the Section 8A championships, Anna Askelson and Kira Wolf paced the Detroit Lakes Noridic skiing team at Maplelag. Bjorn Brunsberg led the Wadena-Deer Creek skiiers.
February 01, 2023 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Wadena-Deer Creek routs Bertha Hewitt, ends losing streak
The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team won its sixth Park Region Conference game at Bertha-Hewitt on Tuesday night.
February 01, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Teshe Loer.JPG
Prep
Boys basketball: Trojans pull away from Wolverines, snap winning streak
The Wadena-Deer Creek boy basketball team had its seven-game winning streak snapped by Barnesville at home on Monday night.
January 31, 2023 11:38 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli