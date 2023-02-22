Boys basketball: Wolverines overpower Park Region rival Sebeka

WADENA – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team defeated Park Region Conference rival Sebeka for the second time in seven days.

The Wolverines (16-6, 12-2 Park Region) drubbed the Trojans (3-19, 2-11) 76-53 to sweep the regular-season series. WDC extended its current winning streak to four games and kept its second-place position in the Park Region standings.

“Sebeka came out and played hard tonight,” WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “Sebeka made a lot of shots throughout the game that kept them close. It’s tough playing a team twice in a week and beating them twice, so I’m happy with the end result. Still, a lot to work on in practice to prepare for the upcoming section tourney.”

The Wolverines outscored Sebeka 45-32 in the first half. WDC carried its first-half momentum into the second outscoring the Trojans 31-21.

Sebeka shot 20-of-52 (38%) from the field and finished with 17 turnovers. The Wolverines finished the night with 13 steals, including five from Teshe Loer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolverines shot 31-of-70 (44%) from the field. Kobe Synder had a game-high 16 points. He also added five rebounds and one steal. Loer (12 points), Peyton Church (12), and Nathaniel Peterson (10) all scored double-digit points.

Peterson and Isaac Hamann led WDC with eight rebounds each. The Wolverines outrebounded the Trojans 47-19.

WDC 45 31- 76

SEB 32 21- 53

WADENA-DEER CREEK TEAM STATS- 31-70 (44%) FGA, 7-24 (29%) 3PA, 47 rebounds, 13 steals, 3 blocks, 15 turnovers

SEBEKA TEAM STATS- 20-52 (38%) FGA, 7-23 (30%) 3PA, 19 rebounds, 7 steals, 3 blocks, 17 turnovers

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Teshe Loer: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Lyrik Haug: 7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Emonie Hammond: 2 rebounds; Kobe Synder: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; D’Andre Hammond: 2 points. 1 steal; Isaac Hamann: 5 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Josiah Kallevig: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks; Peyton Church: 12 points, 5 rebounds; Phillip Ross: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block; Nathaniel Peterson: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal; Dylan Wirth: 1 rebound, 1 steal

SEBEKA- Parker Kiser: 1 rebound; Jasper Hosey: 12 points, 4 rebounds; Zackarhas Thorton: 5 points, 1 rebound; Casey Blixt: 1 rebound, 1 steal; Christian Berg: 10 points, 3 rebounds; Trevin Lee: 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Brayden Brinkman: 1 rebound; Max Lake: 11 points, 1 rebound, 3 steals; Brody Connor: 11 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 1 block; Gabriel Clark: 2 points