Boys basketball: Wolverines overcome shooting woes to beat Bertha-Hewitt

BERTHA – After the winter storm postponed a game and kept the Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team from practicing for three days, the Wolverines were back in action against Bertha-Hewitt Friday night.

Despite a tough shooting night from both teams, WDC snuck away with a 57-47 victory.

The Wolverines (3-1) finished the game shooting 31% on 22-of-70 from the field. The Bears (2-1) made 20-of-55. WDC held Bertha-Hewitt to 2-of-12 from behind the arc. The Wolverines also forced 17 turnovers.

WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg was impressed with how his team played despite the weather getting in the way of game preparation.

“The boys came in and followed the game plan to a T,” he said. “We knew the guys that we needed to stop, and we did a great job of it. We have to credit some of their other players who stepped up and made big shots. It was a fun game after a week without practice.”

Bertha-Hewitt’s Preston Miller was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points. WDC’s Isaac Hamann had 13 points, adding six rebounds and two steals. Teshe Loer was WDC’s top rebounder with 10 total boards. Loer managed to grab seven offensive rebounds. Peyton Church finished his night with 12 points, three rebounds and one steal.

WDC 29 28- 57

B-H 20 27- 47

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Teshe Loer: 9 points, 10 rebounds; Lyrik Haug: 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Kobe Synder: 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Isaac Hamann: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Tyson Barthel: 3 points, 2 steals; Peyton Church: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Phillip Ross: 4 points, 3 rebounds; Nathan Peterson: 2 points, 9 rebounds