Boys basketball: Wolverines hang on to win season opener against Staples-Motley

WADENA – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team edged out Staples-Motley with a two-point win over Staples-Motley to win their season opener on Thursday night.

The Wolverines outscored the Cardinals 31-24 and staved off a Staples-Motley comeback effort to win 57-55. Teshe Loer was the Wolverines leading scorer with 24 points. Peyton Church wasn’t too far behind with 16 points. Loer also led the team in rebounds with seven.

“It was fun to get back on the court tonight,” WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “The boys were excited to be back, and once we got our feet under us, we played pretty solid. Staples came out and played hard, and we had to earn every bit of offense and defense success we got. At the end of the day, we were able to make some key shots and get some key stops to lock up our first win.”

Staples-Motley’s Hunter Miller finished with 18 points, while Isaiah Schultz finished with 14.

WDC will hit the road for West Central Area on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

WDC 31 26 – 57

SM 24 31 – 55

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Teshe Loer: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Lyrik Haug: 2 points, 3 rebounds; Kobe Snyder: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Isaac Hamann: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Peyton Church: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block; Phillip Ross: 2 points, 4 rebounds; Nathan Peterson: 2 points, 3 rebounds