Sports | Prep
Boys basketball: Wolverines grab another overtime win

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team survived another overtime road game Friday night against Pilalger

Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
January 14, 2023 10:26 AM
PILLAGER- Coming off an overtime win against Aitkin the night before, the Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team needed an extra five minutes again in Pillager.

WDC (7-3) pulled away to a 77-70 win over the Huskies (3-6). After trailing 35-32 at the half, the Wolverines responded by outscoring the Huskies 34-31 in the second half to force overtime. WDC dominated the extra period, outscoring Pillager 11-4.

“Another road win,” WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “Pillager came to play and really punched us in the mouth in the first half, and we challenged the boys at halftime to see how they were going to respond. They answered the challenge and came out with another road overtime win. Proud of these guys, and excited to see how we are starting to gel as a team.”

WDC finished the night shooting 28-of-69 (40%) from the field. Pillager shot 27-of-71 (38%) from the field. The Wolverines made nine of their 28 three-point attempts while Pillager only made 5-of-16. WDC forced 14 Pillager turnovers.

WDC’s Peyton Church had a game-high 24 points. He also added four rebounds and a steal. Isaac Hamann finished his night with 19 points, sevens rebounds and a steal. Teshe Loer scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added a steal to his stat line. Phillip Ross finished the game scoring only two points but had a night near the rim, recording three blocks.

Pillager’s Christian Hooge recorded a double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Eli Miller had a team-high 21 points.

The Wolverines extended their streak to three games.

WDC 32 34 11- 77

PIL 35 31 4- 70

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Teshe Loer 15 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal; Lyrik Haug 1 point, 1 rebound; Kobe Synder 10 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal; Isaac Hamann 19 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal; Peyton Church 24 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Phillip Ross 2 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks; Natnaniel Peterson 6 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

PILLAGER- Brayton Kriegl 2 points; Christian Hooge 18 points, 17 rebounds, 2 blocks; Gabe Parrish 6 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block; Eli Miller 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Parker Schaefer 17 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal; Kaden Imdieke 4 points, 3 rebounds; Justin Anderson 2 points

