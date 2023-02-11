Boys basketball: Wolverines get back to the win column, complete doubleheader sweep of Pillager

WADENA – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team needed overtime to knock off Park Region Conference rival Pillager in its first meeting this season.

Only 36 minutes was needed as the Wolverines (13-6, 9-2 Park Region) took down the Huskies (13-6, 9-2) 68-58 to cap off a doubleheader sweep on Friday night at WDC High School.

“I was really proud of our guys,” WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “We worked our butts off coming into the game. Facing them the first time, we went to overtime and had to come back and fight hard to get that win. We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy task. With the doubleheader, we knew there was going to be a big crowd, and the boys wanted to perform well and they were up for the challenge.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's Teshe Loer, number 2, awaits the inbound pass from Isaac Hamann in the Wolverines' 68-58 victory over Pillager at Wadena On Feb. 10, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

After trading buckets early in the first half, the Wolverines’ strung together a 5-0 run to take a 21-16 lead with 7:30 before the intermission. WDC extended its lead to 37-30 before the half. Runs of seven and eight points had WDC in control at 52-36 in the second frame.

The Huskies went on a run, clawing themselves within four points of the tie with under five minutes left.

“We called a timeout when Pillager brought it to within four and challenged the boys,” Tumberg said. “The Huskies had way more intensity. They were being way more physical than us, and were more excited and ready to play ball. We challenged the boys to punch them right back because if we didn’t, we’d probably end up with a loss. The boys responded and pulled out a tough win.”

The Wolverines outscored the Huskies 12-6 down the stretch, earning a ninth win against Park Region Conference opponents.

Wadena-Deer Creek Josiah Kallevig, blue, gets Pillager's Christian Hooge, white, off his feet in the Wolverines' 68-58 victory over the Huskies at Wadena on Feb. 10, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Tumberg thought his team stepped it up on the defensive end of the court in their Friday night rematch.

“I think, in the big picture, we made more shots and held some of Pillagers’ better players lower than they were the first time,” he said. “In the first game, some Pillager guys got some open looks, and they cashed in on them. This time around they didn’t. That was the biggest difference in this game. We were able to lock down defensively and get some stops.”

The Wolverines finished shooting 27-of-60 (45%) from the field. WDC’s Peyton Church led all scorers with 24 points. Peterson tallied 12 points, while Teshe Loer led the Wolverines with eight rebounds and four steals.

WDC 37 31- 68

PIL 30 28- 58

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Teshe Loer: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Lyrik Haug: 4 points, 2 rebounds; Kobe Synder: 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block; Isaac Hamann: 7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Josiah Kallevig: 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Peyton Church: 24 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Nathaniel Peterson: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals

PILLAGER- Brayton Kriegl: 2 points; Christian Hooge: 20 points, 13 rebounds, 1 block; Gabriel Parrish: 4 rebounds; Elijah Miller: 13 points, 5 rebounds; Parker Schaefer: 8 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block; Kaden Imdieke: 2 points, 3 rebounds; Justin Anderson: 13 points, 3 rebounds.