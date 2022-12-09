SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys basketball: West Central Area handles Wolverines

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team ran into a tough opponent at West Central Area on Tuesday.

WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
December 08, 2022 06:27 PM
BARRETT – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team had its first setback on Tuesday night.

West Central area knocked the Wolverines back to .500 with a 74-47 win.

“West Central absolutely came ready to play tonight, and we did not,” WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “From the opening tip, their energy and intensity were greater than ours. We need to find our intensity quickly if we want to find some wins.”

The Knights shot 59% from the field and out-rebounded WDC 36-28. The Knights also forced 18 turnovers.

WCA had three different players score 13 or more points. Jacob Strunk led the team with 19 points. Cole Anderson finished his night with 16, while. Bryce Kjesbo ended up with 13.

WDC only had two players in double digits. Kobe Snyder and Peyton Church both carried the load with 10 points. Teshe Loer wasn’t far behind with 9, while Nathan Peterson led the Wolverines with five rebounds.

WDC 23 24- 47

WCA 33 41- 74

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Teshe Loer: 9 points, 4 rebounds; Nick Briggs: 1 rebound; Lyrik Haug: 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Kobe Synder: 10 points, 2 rebounds; Dandre Hammond: 2 points; Isaac Hamann: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Simon Kreklau: 2 points; Peyton Church: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Phillip Ross: 4 points, 4 rebounds; Jaxson Brown: 1 rebound; Nathan Peterson: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal

WEST CENTRAL AREA- Ben Bye: 7 points, 3 rebounds; Cole Anderson: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Jacob Strunk: 19 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals; Sam Hanson: 2 points, 2 rebounds; Mitch Dewey: 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Nasir Dotts: 2 points, 4 rebounds; Roman Mihailovschi: 3 points, 2 rebounds; Bryce Kjesbo: 13 points, 6 rebounds; Damon Sanstead: 2 points, 2 rebounds; Kreft: 1 rebound; Cash Nelson: 2 points; Brett Amundson: 4 rebounds

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
