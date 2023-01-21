Boys basketball: WDC's balanced scoring effort leads to dominating win over Crookston

CROOKSTON – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team dominated Crookston to the tune of a 76-42 win on Friday night.

The Wolverines (7-3) knocked off the Pirates (6-8) behind a balanced scoring effort. WDC had 13 players score points in a 34-point road win.

Kobe Snyder led the way with 13 points. He also had four rebounds. Peyton Church (12) and Phillip Ross (10) also ended in double figures. Teshe Loer and Lyrik Haug each had nine points. Isaac Hamann had a team-high seven rebounds.

“We came out, after a full week of rest, and played hard on both ends of the court,” WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “We had some big-time, gritty plays by our boys, and that led to a lot of easy baskets and second-chance points. We were able to get everyone into the game, and everyone played hard the moment they stepped on the court. Fun night of basketball, and now we get ready for (East Grand Forks) tomorrow afternoon.”

WDC 36 40 – 76

CHS 15 27 – 42

WDC- Teshe Loer 9 points, 2 rebounds; Lyrik Haug 9 points, 2 rebounds; Emonie Hammond 2 points, 3 rebounds; Kobe Snyder 13 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; D’Andre Hammond 3 points, 4 steals; Isaac Hamann 2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Tyson Barthel 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Simon Kreklau 1 rebound, 1 steal; Josiah Kallevig 6 points, 2 rebounds; Peyton Church 12 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Phillip Ross 10 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Eshetu Loer 2 points, 2 rebounds; Jaxson Brown 2 points, 1 rebound; Nathaniel Peterson 2 points, 3 rebounds 1 steal; Dylan Wirth 2 points, 1 rebound