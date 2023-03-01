Boys basketball: WDC survives Section 8AA matchup against Frazee

FRAZEE – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team muscled out its fifth Section 8AA victory against Frazee on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines (17-7, 5-4 Section 8AA) defeated the Hornets (6-17, 1-11) 66-58. WDC secured its 10th road win of the season. WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg was happy to come out of Frazee with an important section win.

“Tonight we had to battle on the road for a hard fought section win,” he said. “These section road games are never easy and for us to come out and play tough and escape with a win is a good sign for us. We’ve officially hit the point in the season where all that matters is getting wins.”

The Wolverines were up 31-29 at halftime. The Hornets scored another 29 points in the second half but WDC’s 35 second-half points proved to be the difference.

WDC’s Peyton Church ended the night with a game-high 17 points. Teshe Loer finished with 16 points and Phillip Ross had 11 points. Ross finished a perfect 5-of-5 from the field and 1-of-1 from downtown.

ADVERTISEMENT

WDC’s Isaac Hamann and Kobe Synder led the team in steals with three. Synder also had a team-high six rebounds. Nathaniel Peterson was active near the glass with two blocks.

WDC 31 35- 66

FRZ 29 29- 58

WADENA-DEER CREEK TEAM STATS- 25-47 (47%) FGA, 5-18 (27%) 3PA, 33 rebounds, 9 steals, 2 blocks, 23 turnovers

FRAZEE TEAM STATS- 26-60 (43%) FGA, 5-22 (22%), 5-22 (22%) 3PA, 19 rebounds, 10 steals, 1 block, 16 turnovers

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Teshe Loer: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Lyrik Haug: 9 points, 2 rebounds; Kobe Synder: 6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Isaac Hamann: 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Josiah Kallevig: 2 points, 1 rebound; Peyton Church: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Phillip Ross: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Nathaniel Peterson: 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks

FRAZEE- Asher Blaine: 16 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Adam Vigen: 13 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Kale Ovsak: 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Alex Helmers: 8 points, 3 rebounds; Nathan Longfors: 2 points; Carter Sonnenberg: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block; Logan Brekke: 1 steal; Zachary Longfors: 2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals