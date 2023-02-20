Boys basketball: WDC continues Park Region Conference domination

MENAHGA – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team stayed at the top of the Park Region Conference with a second win over Menhaga.

The Wolverines (15-6, 11-2 Park Region) secured a regular-season series sweep against the Braves (7-17, 7-6) with a 73-55 victory. The win marks WDC’s third in a row and fourth conference win in its last five matchups.

“Games on days without school are always tough,” WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “Guys are out of routine, and it’s an abnormal feeling heading to a game. The boys didn’t let that bother them too much as they were excited to get back into game action. We are slowly improving on the defensive end and look really solid at times, but it’s inconsistent. We need to be better at defending for a full 36 minutes. Offensively, the guys are moving with and without the ball well and that movement is opening up a lot of shots for one another.”

WDC ended the first half up 40-28. The Wolverines outscored the Braves 33-27 in the second half.

WDC shot 29-of-65 (44%) from the field and went nearly perfect from the charity stripe, hitting 9-of-10 free throws. The Wolverines finished the night with eight steals.

Isaac Hamann and Peyton Church led WDC with 13 points each. Teshe Loer and Lyrik Haug were the Wolverines’ top rebounders with six. Kobe Synder and Hamann combined for six steals.

WDC 40 33- 73

MEN 28 27- 55

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Teshe Loer 9 points, 6 rebounds; Lyrik Haug: 9 points, 6 rebounds; Emonie Hammond: 2 points; Kobe Synder: 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; D’Andre Hammond: 1 rebound; Isaac Hamann: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Simon Kreklau: 2 points; Josiah Kallevig: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Peyton Church: 13 points, 4 rebounds; Phillip Ross: 4 points, 2 rebounds; Eshetu Loer: 1 steal; Nathaniel Peterson: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal

MENAHGA- Ryan Tolkkinen: 11 points, 2 rebounds; Brock Berttunen: 5 points, 3 rebounds; Knaylor Howard: 6 points, 6 rebounds; Brayden Aho: 11 points, 1 rebound, 1 block; Brode Berttunen: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block; Carder Jettmann: 2 points, 4 rebounds; Isaiah Usher: 6 points, 1 rebound; Quincy Jantz: 1 rebound