Boys basketball: Wadena-Deer Creek grabs conference win against Menahga

WADENA – Coming off a 55-44 loss to Henning last Thursday, the Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team bounced back on Tuesday night in a Park Region Conference showdown against Menahga.

A 43-point first half pushed the Wolverines (5-3) to a 78-65 victory over the Braves (2-8).

“Menahga came out and played extremely hard and made a lot of shots against us tonight,” WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “We were fortunate to hold onto about a 10-point lead for a majority of the game by answering some of their big shots, but we need to find our mojo again on the defensive side of the ball.”

The Braves shot 26-of-61 (42%) from the field. The Wolverines shot slightly better, going 32-of-70 (45%). The WDC defense forced 16 turnovers and had 11 steals. The Wolverines did their fair share of work on the boards, out-rebounding Menahga 39-27.

WDC’s Teshe Loer and Peyton Church tied with the Menahga’s Bodie Berttunen as the game’s leading scorer with 20 points. WDC’s Nathan Peterson was the team’s leading rebounder with eight boards. Isaac Hamann was active on the defensive end, having five of WDC’s 11 steals.

WDC improved 4-1 in conference play. Menahga fell to 2-2 against conference teams.

WDC 43 335- 78

MEN 30 35- 65

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Teshe Loer: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Lyrik Haug: 2 points, 3 points; Kobe Synder: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Isaac Hamann: 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals; Tyson Barthel: 1 rebound, 1 steal; Peyton Church: 20 points, 3 rebounds; Phillip Ross: 5 points, 7 rebounds; Nathaniel Peterson: 14 points, 8 rebounds

MENAHGA- Ryan Tolkkinen: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Brock Berttunen: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks; Knaylor Howard: 5 points, 6 rebounds; Brayden Aho: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal; Bodie Berttunen: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks; Jonas Lusti: 3 points; Isaiah Usher: 8 points, 1 steal