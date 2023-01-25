Boys basketball: The Wolverines extend road winning streak in Verndale

VERNDALE- The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team has made opposing gyms its second home.

The Wolverines (10-3) trounced Verndale (3-10) 66-34 on the road on Tuesday night. WDC grabbed their fifth-straight road win.

The Wolverines improved to 7-1 on the road this season. WDC secured their sixth-straight win, improving to 6-1 in the Park Region Conference to hold down second place. The Pirates fell to 1-6 in the Park Region Conference.

“We had our work cut out for us throughout a majority of this game,” WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “Verndale’s zone always has a way of causing confusion and frustration. Luckily, we were able to get some big stops, turnovers and grow our lead in the second half. The boys are playing well on the road, but we are more than ready for a home game Friday.”

WDC owned the second half, out-scoring Verndale 39-17. The Wolverines forced 25 turnovers and had 11 steals. WDC forced the Pirates to shoot 14-of-45 (31%) from the floor and 1-of-10 (10%) from beyond the arc.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolverines’ Teshe Loer finished with a game-high 20 points. He also finished tied with Isaac Hamann as the team’s leading rebounder with eight boards. Loer led the team with three steals. Kobe Synder was the game’s second-leading scorer with 14 points.

WDC- 27 39- 66

VER 17 17- 34

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Teshe Loer: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Nick Briggs: 3 points, 1 steal; Lyrik Haug: 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Emonie Hammond: 4 points; Kobe Synder: 14 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Isaac Hamann: 2 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Tyson Barthel: 3 points, 1 rebound; Josiah Kallevig: 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Peyton Church: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Connor Dukte: 3 points; Phillip Ross: 4 rebounds; Eshetu Loer: 1 rebound; Nathaniel Peterson: 4 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal; Dylan Wirth: 1 rebound

VERNDALE- Shawn Schmitz: 6 points, 2 rebounds; Jeremy Haskin: 1 point, 2 rebounds; Logan Dick: 2 points, 1 rebound; Jaden Schulke: 12 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steal; Torii Hagen: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block; Carter White: 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Corby Kern: 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Connor Schmitz: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block