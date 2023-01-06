99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Boys basketball: Hammer drops 33 to stymie Wolverines

Henning's Mason Hammer scored 33 points in a 55-44 win over Wadena-Deer Creek on Thursday night.

1. Peyton Church.JPG
The Wadena-Deer Creek's Peyton Church shoots a three-pointer in the Wolverines' 55-44 loss against Henning on Jan. 5, 2023 at Wadena-Deer Creek High School.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
January 06, 2023 10:15 AM
WADENA – Henning entered a matchup with the Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team ranked as the No.1 team in Class A. In a battle of unbeaten teams in Park Region Conference play, the Hornets showed their mettle.

The Wolverines (4-3) fought hard and held Henning to their second-lowest scoring total of the season. Despite averaging 76 points per game, Henning muscled out a 55-44 victory.

WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg was happy with his team's effort even though the result didn't go his way.

1. Teshe Loer.JPG
The Wadena-Deer Creek's Teshe Loer drives to the paint during the Wolverines' 55-44 loss against Henning on Jan. 5, 2023 at Wadena-Deer Creek High School.
Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

"We played our butts off," he said. "That's a team that is state ranked. They average 76 points per game. We held them to 55 and 26 in the first half. I thought our guys did a tremendous job following the game plan and working their tails off on defense. I couldn't be more proud of that. Offensively, they opened up our eyes to things that we can work and improve on. At the end of the day, it is only Jan. 5. We have a lot of time."

The two team's traded buckets for most of the first half. Henning held the biggest lead early at 26-20 with just under two and a half minutes left. The Wolverines ended the half on a 4-0 run to go into the locker down 26-24.

In the second half, Henning slowly pulled away. Mason Hammer, who finished with a game-high 33 points, hit a jumper to give the Hornets a 51-42 lead late.

1. Defense.JPG
The Wadena-Deer Creek defense causes a traffic jam in the paint during the Wolverines' 55-44 loss against Henning on Jan. 5, 2023 at Wadena-Deer Creek High School.
Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

"In the last 2-3 minutes of the game," said Tumberg when he felt the game's turning point. "They got big stops, and we didn't. When we started fouling at the end of the game, they missed some free throws, and we didn't come up with the rebound. Anytime you give a team like that a second chance, they are going to hurt you. I know our boys are kicking ourselves for it, but they made plays in the end, and we didn't."

The Wolverines' offense couldn't keep up with the Hornets' stout defense. Henning held WDC to 18-of-53 (33%) from the field and 4-of-19 (21%) from behind the arc. No Wolverine finished with double-digit points. Both Teshe Loer and Kobe Synder finished as the team's leading scorers with nine points. Loer also had a team-high eight rebounds.

The Wolverines' movement with and without the ball was part of the issue on the offensive end.

"One thing we really need to improve on is our movement," Tumberg said. "I thought we stood around a lot. Guys with and without the ball didn't move as much as we instructed them to. That's something that we are going to have to work on."

The WDC defense was one of the highlights of their hard-fought loss. The Wolverines held the Hornets to 33% shooting from the field and 32% from the three-point line. WDC forced 13 Henning turnovers. The one aspect of the Hornets' offense that the Wolverines didn't have an answer for was Hammer. Of his 33 points, 21 were scored in the first half. He also had six rebounds and four blocks.

1. D'Andre Hammond.JPG
The Wadena-Deer Creek D'Andre Hammond plays defense in the Wolverines' 55-44 loss against Henning on Jan. 5, 2023 at Wadena-Deer Creek High School.
Jared Rubado / Wadena Pioneer Journal

"Between the Misegades boys and Hammer, they were the three-headed monster we needed to stop," Tumberg said. "Hammer just had the night tonight. Going into the second half, after Hammer was 8-for-12 in the first half, we had to help and double on everything, and he still continued to score. When it comes down to that, tip your cap to him. He had a great night."

Even though Hammer had a night to remember, Tumberg was incredibly proud of how his team played on the defense throughout the game.

"I thought our defense followed the game plan down to a tee," he said. "We had them scouted out pretty well, knowing what plays and sets were going to happen. Our boys did a great job at recognizing that and attacking it. When you have a team that is ranked in state and is averaging 76 points, and you hold them to 55, that's something to be proud of."

The Wolverines fall to 4-3 overall on the season. WDC also fell to 3-1 in conference play, falling to second place. Henning remains undefeated at 8-0 overall and now owns the sole position of first place in the Park Region Conference at 3-0.

HEN 26 29- 55

WDC 24 20- 44

WADENA-DEER CREEK- Teshe Loer: 9 points, 8 rebounds; Lyrik Haug: 1 rebound; Kobe Synder: 9 points, 4 rebounds; D’Andre Hammond: 2 points, 1 rebound; Isaac Hamann: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Peyton Church: 6 points, 3 rebounds; Phillip Ross: 4 points, 1 rebound; Nathaniel Peterson: 8 points, 7 rebounds

HENNING- Tyson Misegades: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Carter Dily: 6 points, 4 rebounds; Kale Misegades: 2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Lane Dily: 5 points, 7 rebounds; Mason Hammer: 33 points, 6 rebounds; Logan Kostelecky: 3 points; Carter Kenyon: 2 rebounds

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
