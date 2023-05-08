Baseball: Wolverines split doubleheader against Pillager, Dutke gets first varsity start on the mound

DEER CREEK – The Wadena-Deer Creek baseball team hosted Park Region Conference rival Pillager for its Under the Lights game at Deer Creek Field. With the stands packed and the sun slowly setting, the two teams went toe-to-toe and split the doubleheader on Friday.

Entering the matchup on a two-game skid, the Wolverines bounced back with a 5-2 victory in Game 1 and couldn’t take advantage with runners in scoring position and a great first varsity start on the mound for Connor Dutke in a 2-1 Game 2 loss.

“We had a couple of decent baseball games today,” WDC head coach Kyle Dykhoff said. “I thought both teams threw strikes, made routine plays, didn’t commit too many errors, and not a lot of offense from both sides. A large part of that was due to the sun shining brightly in Deer Creek so it is tough for hitters to pick up the ball. When you get opportunities to score runs, you have to capitalize, and the team that did came out on top.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's Connor Davis shows some displeasure with the umpire's call in the Wolverines' 5-2 Game 1 victory and 2-1 Game 2 loss against Pillager at Deer Creek Field on May 5.

The Huskies started Game 1 with two runs in the top of the first. The Wolverines didn’t surrender a single Pillager run for the rest of the game as Connor Davis threw six innings and allowed two hits, two runs, two walks and struck out seven.

In the bottom of the third, WDC cut the deficit to one run with an RBI single from Isaac Hamann. A dropped third strike gave the green light for Hamann to score and the Wolverines tied the game at 2-2 Then, Peyton Church lined a single to left field which allowed Davis to safely walk home as the third run of the inning and give the Wolverines a 3-2 lead.

WDC tacked on a run in the fifth and sixth innings to extend the lead to 5-2. Church got the call to the mound for the save in the top of the seventh. After letting up a leadoff single, he settled down and retired the next three Husky batters to secure the save and end the Wolverines’ two-game losing streak.

“We had a tough game on Tuesday against OTC where we didn’t play well and Bemidji was just a tough team,” Dykhoff said. “We knew coming into tonight that we wanted to get things turned around and back in the right direction. It was nice to get a Game 1 win.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's Connor Dutke in his first varsity start on the mound in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Pillager on May 5 at Deer Creek Field.

Dutke got the call to the hill for the first time in his varsity career in Game 2. In the bottom of the first, he allowed a leadoff walk which eventually turned into the Huskies' first run of the game. Dutke got out of the inning forcing a line out to first but the Wolverines trailed 1-0 after one.

WDC didn’t get a runner on base until the top of the fourth. Kobe Synder forced a walk that eventually turned into the tying run after a Tyson Barthel ground out cleared the way for Synder.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Pillager took advantage with a runner on second and crushed single to left field bringing home the game-winning run. The Huskies lead 2-1 and prevented WDC from scoring again.

The top of the fifth started off with an Evan Lunde triple. The Wolverines failed to bring him home with Pillager’s Eli Miller retiring the next three WDC batters to keep his team in front. Dutke kept the Wolverines within striking distance throwing two straight scoreless innings heading into the top of the seventh.

Gunnar Olson reached on a walk with two outs but the Wolverines left him stranded as Carson Davis grounded out to end the game.

Wadena-Deer Creek's runner slides into home kicking up a dust storm in the Wolverines' 5-2 Game 1 victory and 2-1 Game 2 loss against Pillager at Deer Creek Field on May 5.

Miller pitched a complete game striking out eight and giving up three hits, one run and three walks.

Dutke was handed the loss but still dominated on the mound. He finished with four strikeouts and allowed two hits, two runs and three walks. Dykhoff was impressed with how the sophomore handled himself throughout the game.

“Connor threw really well and I am happy for him,” he said. “Connor works hard and he has a passion for pitching so it was fun to have him go to work out there. He threw a lot of strikes today. Anytime you throw strikes your team is going to have a chance to win. He kept Pillager off balance with his off-speed when he needed to but unfortunately, we didn’t score enough runs to back up his performance.”

Hamann, Lunde and Carson Davis recorded the three WDC hits in the game. Both Pillager pitchers posed a challenge to the Wolverine hitters and the setting sun made locating the ball a real conundrum.

“The sunshine came into play but it is always tough on hitting lefties,” Dykhoff said. “Both Pillager pitchers did a good job of mixing up a lot of off-speeds, so we were off-balance a lot. Throw in the sun shining on your face so it makes for tough-hitting conditions. Credit to them for getting a clutch two-out hit which proved to be the difference.”

The Wadena-Deer Creek dugout in the Wolverines' 5-2 Game 1 victory and 2-1 Game 2 loss against Pillager at Deer Creek Field on May 5.

With the team sitting at 8-3, Dykhoff knows there’s more to be done if the team wants to have an extended season.

“We are midway through the season sitting at 8-3,” he said. “That is a good spot to be. At the same time, we want to be playing our best baseball towards the end of May. We still have a little way to get there. We are playing OK but I know this team can be better.”

GAME ONE

PILLAGER- 2 0 0 0 0 0 0- 2

WADENA-DEER CREEK- 0 0 3 0 1 1 X- 5

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Connor Davis (W): 6IP, 7K, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB; Peyton Church (S): 1IP, 1K, 1H

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Kobe Synder: 0-3, BB; Isaac Hamann: 1-4, R, RBI; Connor Davis: 1-3, R, BB; Tyson Barthel: 1-4, R; Evan Lunde: 0-2, RBI; Peyton Church: 2-3, RBI; Brandon Wheeler: 1-3, RBI; Gunnar Olson: 1-3; Teshe Loer: 2R, 2BB

GAME TWO

WADENA-DEER CREEK- 0 0 0 1 0 0 0- 1

PILLAGER- 1 0 0 1 0 0 X- 2

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- CONNOR DUTKE (L): 6IP, 4K, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 3BB

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Kobe Synder: 0-2, R, BB; Isaac Hamann: 1-3; Connor Davis: 1-2, BB; Simon Kreklau: 0-2; Peyton Church: 0-3; Evan Lunde: 1-3; Brandon Wheeler: 0-2; Carson Davis: 0-1; Teshe Loer: 0-2; Tyson Barthel: 0-3, RBI; Gunnar Olson: BB

