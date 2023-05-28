Baseball: Wolverines pull off gritty upset against Esko, ruining Eskimos’ perfect season

PERHAM – Sometimes good things have to come to an end. The Wadena-Deer Creek baseball team played spoilers, ending Esko’s perfect season at Perham on Thursday.

Behind a top-notch performance on the hill by the Wolverines’ Isaac Hamann, WDC pulled off the unthinkable with a ground-out 2-0 victory over the Eskimos.

“Baseball is fun,” WDC head coach Kyle Dykhoff said smiling ear to ear. “When you got two great baseball teams going head to head, locking horns, and playing great defense, the game comes down to clutch moments and that is fun. It keeps you on the edge of your seat and engaged with every moment.”

Hamann started the game by retiring the first six Esko batters. In the top of the third with two outs, he smashed a double to right field and Connor Davis drove him home for the first run of the game. In the next at-bat, Davis reached second on a stolen base. As Davis was on his way to third after a passed ball, the Eskimos’ catcher made an attempt to throw him out that went wide of the third baseman. Davis trotted home safely giving the Wolverines a 2-0 lead.

Hamann took down the Esko side in order in the third. He gave up a walk in the bottom of the fourth but the Eskimos couldn’t capitalize. Hamann continued his dominance into the sixth inning until Cale Haugen broke up his no-hitter with a double to record Esko’s only hit of the game.

Hamann pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and allowed only one hit. Dykhoff was elated with his senior’s performance on the mound and even more impressed with the defense that backed him up.

“I am extremely proud of Isaac (Hamann),” Dykhoff said. “That was a big performance we needed. He has had some tough outings against a good team but he is one of the fiercest competitors that I have ever been around. Being his uncle, it can get fierce in the backyard playing bean bags. He ground out an unreal performance that we needed. The defense played well behind him and made some big plays.”

WDC only needed two hits to secure the victory. Hamann finished the day with one hit and two forced walks. Davis went 1-3 with an RBI and one run accounted for. Dykhoff loved the fight his boys had at the plate going up against some top-notch pitching.

“We saw some pretty good pitching there,” he said. “That’s as hard as we have seen anyone throw all year, times two. Our boys just found a way, and a good team finds a way to win good baseball games. That’s what you want, especially this time of the year.”

The Wolverines took a tough 13-4 loss to Osakis on Tuesday, May 23. Getting a win against the top-ranked team in Class AA was the confidence boost WDC needed before playoff season.

“I think the biggest takeaway was that we belong with the top teams in the state,” Dykhoff said. “We have had some performances that left that in question this year. I kept telling the kids to believe in themselves because I believe in them. They proved it to themselves today that they can go toe-to-toe with anybody.”

WDC- 0 0 2 0 0 0 0- 2

ESK- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0- 0

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Isaac Hamann: 7IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 5K, 4BB

WADENA-DEER CREEK BATTING- Kobe Synder: 0-3; Isaac Hamann: 1-1, R, 2BB; Connor Davis: 1-3, R, RBI; Tyson Barthel: 0-2, BB; Evan Lunde: 0-2, BB; Peyton Church: 0-2, BB; Brandon Wheeler: 0-3; Gunner Olson: 0-3; Simon Kreklau: 0-3

