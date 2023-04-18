Baseball: Wolverines outshine Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale in first doubleheader of 2023 season

STEWARTVILLE – With the sun shining between the clouds and melting away the snow, the Wadena-Deer Creek baseball team began 2023 with two dominant wins against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale on Thursday.

The two teams traveled to Stewartville High School to face off in a doubleheader. The Wolverines won 8-4 in game 1 and demolished the Raiders in game 2 with a 14-1 victory.

In game 1, Isaac Haman started on the mound for WDC. He gave up the first run of the game after BHV’s Shawn Schmitz hit a double on a hard-hit ground ball to second base.

The Wolverines responded with one run in the top of the second. After an error by the Raiders' right fielder, Church found himself on second base with Brandon Wheeler at the plate. BHV committed another error on Wheeler’s bunt and Church cruised home for the WDC’s first run of the game.

BHV was held scoreless in the bottom of the second and the Wolverines failed to add to the scoreboard in the top of the third. The Raiders added one more run and went into the fourth inning with a 2-1 lead.

The Wolverines' offense opened things up with a three-run top of the fourth and three more runs in the top of the fifth. WDC led 7-4 through five. WDC added one more in the eighth to secure the win.

Hamann was the winning pitcher and drove in two runs on zero hits. Gunner Olson finished 2-3 from the plate with two RBIs. Connor Davis ended the game with two hits on five at-bats.

Game 2 was a different story. The Wolverines scored their 14 runs in the first three innings, including seven in the bottom of the second. WDC surrendered only two hits in the five-and-a-half innings played.

Tyson Barthel pitched three innings, gave up one hit and had five strikeouts. Davis came in for relief and pitched two innings, gave up one hit, one run, one walk and struck out six. BHV’s pitchers combined for 11 errors.

Carson Davis finished with two hits to lead the team. He also added an RBI in his three at-bats. Connor Davis drove in four runs on one hit and Barthel had three RBIs also on one hit. Eight different Wolverine batters had a hit to finish the game.

GAME ONE

WDC- 0 1 0 3 3 0 0 1- 8

BHV- 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 X- 4

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Isaac Hamann (W): 4IP, 5H, 4R, 2ER, 2BB, 9K; Peyton Church: 3IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 5K

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Teshe Loer: 0-4, RBI; Isaac Hamann: 0-5, 2RBI; Connor Davis: 2-5; Evan Lunde: 0-3, BB; Tyson Barthel: 0-3, R; Peyton Church: 1-3, R, BB; Brandon Wheeler: 1-4, 2R; Gunner Olson: 2-3. R, 2RBI; Simon Kreklau: 0-1, R, BB; MJ Lunde: BB

GAME TWO

BHV- 0 0 0 1 0- 1

WDC- 2 7 5 0 X- 14

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Tyson Barthel (W): 3IP, H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 5K; Connor Davis: 2IP, H, R, 0ER, BB, 6K

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING: Teshe Loer: 1-2, R; Isaac Hamann: 1-1, 2R, 2BB; Connor Davis: 1-1, 3R, 4RBI, 2BB; Evan Lunde: 1-1, R, RBI; Tyson Barthel: 1-1, 3RBI, 2BB; Peyton Church: 0-2, RBI; Kobe Synder: 1-2, RBI, BB; Grant Seelhammer: 0-2, 2R, BB; Carson Davis: 2-3, 2R, RBI; MJ Lunde: 0-1, BB; Owen Hendershot: R, BB; Gunner Olson: 0-1; Connor Dutke: 1-1, RBI