Baseball: Wolverines keep expectations high as new season arises

WADENA – Back-to-back state tournament appearances linger in the minds of head coach Kyle Dykhoff and his players as the new season awaits, adding some extra pressure to have yet another successful year.

The Wadena-Deer Creek baseball team was the Park Region Conference champion last season and has been the Section 6AA champion in the last two. The Wolverines ended last year with a 5-4 loss to Duluth Marshall in the state tournament.

Since 2018, WDC has a combined record of 93-19. Dykhoff knows that the program's recent success isn’t a fluke. The program has been building the foundations for success for years, and the payoff has been spectacular.

Wadena-Deer Creek's head coach Kyle Dykhoff imitates a pitcher for a drill at practice on April 10, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“The youth program has been the main reason for the success,” he said. “It has taken years to get it to where it is today. These kids have played together from tee-ball all the way to varsity. They understand the game of baseball and have developed a great passion for the game.”

Entering the new season, Dykhoff looks to instill the same work ethic from years past in this year’s team.

“I reminded the kids from the start that going to a state tournament doesn’t just happen,” he said. “It takes hard work and getting back there is a goal for these kids. We have to show up every day at practice, get better and put ourselves in a position to try and get back. These kids do have that goal set in mind. It's a tough row to hoe but we are excited to get it underway.”

Seniors Evan Lunde and Connor Davis can’t wait to begin their final chapters of Wolverines baseball and, hopefully, get to see the continued success that has been the norm over the years.

Wadena-Deer Creek's first baseman stretches out to catch a ball at practice on April 10, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“It is my senior season and I couldn’t dream of a better team to play with,” Lunde said. “Two state runs in the last two years and a third would cap off an amazing career. The team is looking great and I love our depth. Anyone can play, and we have hitters from one through nine. On any given day, we can take on any team”

“This is definitely the most pressure I have had in a baseball season considering that we lost a lot of seniors the past couple of years,” Davis said. “It is going to be very important for us to fill those spots.”

Lunde also feels the pressure of making it back to the state tournament but he wants to bring the hardware back to Wadena.

“We definitely have a high ceiling on this team,” he said. “There is definitely a lot of pressure to make it back to state but we can all handle it and we want it more than ever. Going to state was great, but the state championship is what we are really looking forward to. There is more room for us to get better and grow.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's baseball team listens to head coach Kyle Dykhoff as he teaches them some things about their next opponent at practice on April 10, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The seniors that left played a major role over the last couple of seasons. Dykhoff knows that it will take an entire team effort to replace the talent that the Wolverines lost.

“It is going to be tough,” he said. “We had a great group of seniors last year. It will be tough writing a lineup without their names in it for the first time in a while. I am excited about this year’s senior crew to take over. They will have bigger roles than they have had in the past.”

“Our team captains in Lunde, Davis and Isaac Hamann are our three leaders but the senior group as a whole will play a factor,” Dykhoff said. “The group has been together since they were little kids. I brought them to their first game when they were only 5 years old. Here they are now as seniors and it is surreal, but I’m excited to see them finish it out as a group.”

Wadena-Deer Creek practices some fielding indoor at practice on April 10, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Lunde believes the offense will be the make or break this team.

“The bats really have to get going,” Lunde said. “That first round always gets us because we see the best pitchers in the section but if we get the bats hot, I don’t think anyone can stop us.”

Dyhoff sees that this team has a real chance at making it back to state but it all starts with escaping an extremely competitive section 6AA.

“Our goal is a state tournament. It is not an easy one especially going through section 6AA which I believe is the toughest section in AA, he said. “We are a small school in the realm of AA schools but our kids feed off of competition and the best competition is in our section. The boys look forward to that.”

Wadena-Deer Creek baseball team 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Wolverines have the pieces for another deep playoff run but it all needs to come together when it matters the most.

“We feel that if we can be playing our best baseball at the end of the season, throwing strikes, and putting the ball in play with quality at-bats, we can play with just about anybody in the section,” Dykhoff said. “We hope to be there in the end at St. Cloud punching our ticket to the state tournament.”