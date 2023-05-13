Baseball: WDC loses in heartbreaking fashion to Otter Tail Central co-op

MINNEAPOLIS – The Wadena-Deer Creek baseball team packed the bus and took a drive to the Twin Cities for a chance to play Otter Tail Central co-op on Siebert Field, home of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Wolverines went down early but woke up in the top of the fourth to tie the game. The Bulldogs got the last laugh as they walked it off in the top of the seventh and escaped with a 7-6 win.

WDC sent Connor Davis to the mound to start the game. After two innings of work, Davis surrendered four hits, five runs, three walks and struck out four. Connor Dutke came for relief and eventually finished out the game.

The Wolverines found themselves in a 6-0 hole heading into the top of the fourth. Davis got the rally started with a leadoff single which was followed by four straight hits that brought in three runs. WDC wasn’t finished just yet as they tacked on three more for a six-run top of the fourth to tie the game.

With the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, the Wolverines failed to take the lead, and Otter Tail Central was given a chance to walk it off.

Dutke hit the lead-off batter but got the first out courtesy of a fly-out to shortstop Isaac Hamann. The next batter hit a single to center field which set up the winning run at third. The man at third was called out trying to steal home but with a man on second, the Bulldogs got the single they needed to bring home the winning run.

Dutke was handed the loss after pitching four and two-thirds innings. He allowed six hits, two runs, one walk and punched out three.

Evan Lunde and Kobe Synder each recorded two hits and one RBI in three plate appearances. Tyson Barthel went 1-3 at the plate with an RBI and a forced walk, and accounted for a run. Hamann finished his evening with an RBI and a hit in three at-bats. The Wolverines finished with five walks and nine hits in 28 total plate appearances.

WADENA-DEER CREEK- 0 0 0 6 0 0 0- 6

OTTER TAIL CENTRAL CO-OP- 0 3 3 0 0 0 1- 7

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- 2IP, 4K, 4H, 5R, 5ER, 3BB; Connor Dutke: 4.2 IP, 3K, 6H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Kobe Synder: 2-3, R, RBI; Isaac Hamann: 1-3, RBI, BB; Connor Davis: 1-4, R; Tyson Barthel: 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Evan Lunde: 2-3, R RBI, BB; Peyton Church: BB; Brandon Wheeler: 1-2; Gunner Olson: 0-2; Simon Kreklau: 0-2, BB; Connor Dutke: 1-3, R; Teshe Loer: 0-2, R; Carson Davis: 0-1