99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball: WDC loses in heartbreaking fashion to Otter Tail Central co-op

The Wolverines’ offense exploded in the top of the fourth but the Bulldogs came away with the win at the University of Minnesota.

Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 3:28 PM

MINNEAPOLIS – The Wadena-Deer Creek baseball team packed the bus and took a drive to the Twin Cities for a chance to play Otter Tail Central co-op on Siebert Field, home of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Wolverines went down early but woke up in the top of the fourth to tie the game. The Bulldogs got the last laugh as they walked it off in the top of the seventh and escaped with a 7-6 win.

WDC sent Connor Davis to the mound to start the game. After two innings of work, Davis surrendered four hits, five runs, three walks and struck out four. Connor Dutke came for relief and eventually finished out the game.

The Wolverines found themselves in a 6-0 hole heading into the top of the fourth. Davis got the rally started with a leadoff single which was followed by four straight hits that brought in three runs. WDC wasn’t finished just yet as they tacked on three more for a six-run top of the fourth to tie the game.

With the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, the Wolverines failed to take the lead, and Otter Tail Central was given a chance to walk it off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dutke hit the lead-off batter but got the first out courtesy of a fly-out to shortstop Isaac Hamann. The next batter hit a single to center field which set up the winning run at third. The man at third was called out trying to steal home but with a man on second, the Bulldogs got the single they needed to bring home the winning run.

Dutke was handed the loss after pitching four and two-thirds innings. He allowed six hits, two runs, one walk and punched out three.

Evan Lunde and Kobe Synder each recorded two hits and one RBI in three plate appearances. Tyson Barthel went 1-3 at the plate with an RBI and a forced walk, and accounted for a run. Hamann finished his evening with an RBI and a hit in three at-bats. The Wolverines finished with five walks and nine hits in 28 total plate appearances.

WADENA-DEER CREEK- 0 0 0 6 0 0 0- 6

OTTER TAIL CENTRAL CO-OP- 0 3 3 0 0 0 1- 7

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- 2IP, 4K, 4H, 5R, 5ER, 3BB; Connor Dutke: 4.2 IP, 3K, 6H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Kobe Synder: 2-3, R, RBI; Isaac Hamann: 1-3, RBI, BB; Connor Davis: 1-4, R; Tyson Barthel: 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Evan Lunde: 2-3, R RBI, BB; Peyton Church: BB; Brandon Wheeler: 1-2; Gunner Olson: 0-2; Simon Kreklau: 0-2, BB; Connor Dutke: 1-3, R; Teshe Loer: 0-2, R; Carson Davis: 0-1

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Prep
Softball: Wolverines snag doubleheader sweep against New York Mills
May 12, 2023 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
JoshDykhoff32.jpg
Sports
Dykhoff brothers named to NSIC All-Conference teams
May 10, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Prep
Girls golf: WDC finishes 12th at Park Rapids Invitational
May 09, 2023 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
IMG_0348.JPG
Local
Budget remains steady, COVID-19 response review and more from county's annual health report
May 12, 2023 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Tris Anderson
Breakfast Sausage
Local
Bertha-Hewitt school to offer free meals to children this summer
May 12, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Gavel Court Crime Courts
Minnesota
Thief River Falls man charged in death of Digi-Key employee; man used sign to strike victim
May 12, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
MenahgaCityHall2022Wide.jpg
Local
Menahga City Council debates concealed weapon policy
May 12, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen