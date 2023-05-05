Baseball: Otter Tail Central co-op ends Wadena-Deer Creek’s winning streak

WADENA – The Wadena-Deer Creek saw its winning streak come to a close in a tightly contested matchup against Otter Tail Central co-op on Tuesday.

Some early runs in the first couple of innings proved to be the difference as the Bulldogs went on to narrowly escape the Wolverines 10-8.

Otter Tail Central co-op jumped out a 6-0 lead after the first two innings. WDC responded with five runs in the bottom of the third with RBIs from Kobe Synder, Connor Davis, Evan Lunde and Peyton Church. The Wolverines trailed 6-5 after three.

No runs were scored by either team until the Bulldogs extended their lead with three runs in the top of the sixth to lead 9-5. In the bottom half of the inning, Synder cut the deficit to 9-7 with a two-out, two-RBI double. Otter Tail Central co-op added one more run to its tally in the top of the seventh for a 10-7 cushion heading into the final half inning of play.

With two outs, Brandon Wheeler reached on an error by the Bulldogs' shortstop and secured a run for WDC to bring the score to 10-8. The Wolverines' comeback came to an end after Olson grounded out to the third baseman to end the game.

Tyson Barthel started on the hill for the Wolverines and allowed nine runs on nine hits and punched out four. Church came in for relief and was handed the loss. He gave up three hits, one run and struck out one.

Synder had a team-high three RBIs with two hits in four plate appearances. Davis brought home two runs on one hit. Barthel went 2-4 and accounted for a run. The Wolverines’ offense had nine hits in 32 at-bats.

OTTER TAIL CO-OP- 3 3 0 0 0 3 1- 10

WADENA-DEER CREEK- 0 0 5 0 0 2 1- 8

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Tyson Barthel: 6IP, 4K, 9H, 9R, 5ER, 1BB; Peyton Church: 1IP, 1K, 3H, 1R, ER

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Kobe Synder: 2-4, R, 3RBI; Isaac Hamann: 0-3; Connor Davis: 1-4, R, 2RBI; Tyson Barthel: 2-4, R; Evan Lunde: 1-4, R; Peyton Church: 1-4, RBI; Brandon Wheeler: 0-3; Gunner Olson: 1-3, R, BB; Teshe Loer: 1-2, 2R; Grant Seelhammer: 0-1