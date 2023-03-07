99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Additional information about Section 8AA Girls semi-finals at Detroit Lakes High School on March 8, 2023.

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
March 07, 2023 12:32 PM

From Detroit Lakes Activities Director Rob Nielson

  • Game 1: Perham vs Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton tips off at 6:00 p.m.
  • Game 2: Thief River Falls vs Wadena-Deer Creek tips off approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game 1
  • Lakeshirts Fieldhouse doors will open at 5:15pm.
  • Fan Seating - Perham and TRF fans will be seated in the east and south bleachers. DGF and WDC fans will be seated in the west and north bleachers.
  • ENTRANCES: Fans can enter either door W2 on the west side of the building or Door E25 on the north east side of the school. 
  • Spectator Parking: Parking will be available on the west side of the building with entry through door W2 or on the NE side of the building with entry through door E25.
DL Parking Info Section 8AA Girls Semi-finals.jpg
Parking information at Detroit Lakes High School for Section 8AA Girls semi-finals
Contributed

