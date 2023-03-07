Additional information about Section 8AA Girls semi-finals at Detroit Lakes High School on March 8, 2023.
From Detroit Lakes Activities Director Rob Nielson
- Game 1: Perham vs Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton tips off at 6:00 p.m.
- Game 2: Thief River Falls vs Wadena-Deer Creek tips off approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game 1
- Tickets - Section ticket prices: $5 for students and $10 for adults. Purchase Tickets online at
https://www.vancoevents.com/us/eventlist/region6a
- Limited Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
- Lakeshirts Fieldhouse doors will open at 5:15pm.
- Fan Seating - Perham and TRF fans will be seated in the east and south bleachers. DGF and WDC fans will be seated in the west and north bleachers.
- Programs - Programs are digital and can be found here https://publuu.com/flip-book/17734/253297
- ENTRANCES: Fans can enter either door W2 on the west side of the building or Door E25 on the north east side of the school.
- Spectator Parking: Parking will be available on the west side of the building with entry through door W2 or on the NE side of the building with entry through door E25.