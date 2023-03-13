A Cinderella story: WDC’s unbelievable run in the section tournament

DETROIT LAKES – “When you believe in yourself and believe in your teammates, great things can happen,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Jordan Cresap said after his team lost in the Section 8AA finals on March 10. It was the Wolverines’ “underdawg” mentality that was the driver for WDC’s incredible Section 8AA tournament run.

The Wolverines’ Cinderella run was halted after a 58-44 loss to the No. 1 Perham Yellowjackets. A win for the Wolverines would have given them their first state tournament appearance since 1980.

“It was a tough game,” Cresap said. “I felt that in the first half, we were all out of sorts. We looked panicky offensively not running our stuff and they outworked us in that first half. Credit to Perham, they have great defenders and a great all-around team. For us to come back in the second half and put up a good fight and bring it within single digits, it was pretty cool to have that response and resiliency to put up a fight.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's head coach Jordan Cresap and Activities Director Norm Gallant share a moment after the Wolverines' 58-44 loss to Perham in the Section 8AA finals at Detroit Lakes on March 10, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“I think we came out and played hard,” WDC senior Madison Carsten said. “We had a few lapses here and there that were tough to come back from. We had some good energy and runs in the second half that I was proud of.”

The Wolverines were handed the 11th seed in the Section 8AA tournament. Upset after upset had WDC looking unbeatable. The “underdawgs” label helped the Wolverines play a loose game of basketball.

“It was something to help motivate us and take the pressure off,” Cresap said. “We were the 11th seed playing with nothing to lose. When you are playing with nothing to lose, you get to go out there and play your best and play with some confidence. It helped a lot, especially with a younger overall team. We ran with it and had a lot of fun with it.”

The first chapter of the Cinderella story began with a 57-43 upset victory over No. 6 Hawley on the road. In the quarterfinals, WDC narrowly escaped Pelican Rapids 48-47 to move on to the semifinals against No. 2 Thief River Falls. As everyone counted the Wolverines out against the second-best team in the section, WDC finished the last ten minutes of the game outscoring the Prowlers 27-13 to move on to the section finals.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Addyson Gravelle attempts a free throw in the Wolverines' 58-44 loss to Perham in the Section 8AA finals at Detroit Lakes on March 10, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The loss in the finals wasn’t the ending to the magical story the Wolverines wanted but for Carsten, there is nothing to be down about.

“It is definitely something to not hang our heads down about,” she said. “We made a good run and did the unexpected and I’m very proud of that.”

Cresap wasn’t the only voice behind the playoff charge for the Wolverines.

“Ally Pavek and Madison Carsten led us on this run,” he said. “They have both been strong and steady throughout their careers. Both have gone through a fair amount of adversity with injuries and different things going on. They stuck it out and kept playing. They did everything we could've asked for. They both had great attitudes all the time and are great role models for their teammates and younger kids.”

For WDC’s starting forward and eighth grader Peyton Gravelle, she was most happy to share every moment over the past couple of weeks with Pavek and Carsten.

“Our seniors have made this so memorable,” she said. “I have to give a lot of credit to them. No one thought we could make it past the first round and we really proved them wrong making it all the way to the finals.”

Carsten saw her WDC basketball career come to an end Friday night. After suffering two knee injuries in her sophomore and junior seasons, a run to the section finals was the send-off she didn't know she wanted.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Madison Carsten gets low for the loose ball in the Wolverines' 58-44 loss to Perham in the Section 8AA finals at Detroit Lakes on March 10, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“Especially it being my final season and my only season these past few years, it is definitely a good one to end on,” she said. “It didn’t end exactly the way we hoped but nothing to get down on yourself about. It was a lot of fun.”

The Wolverines came into the tournament with a younger group of girls. Pavek and Carsten are the only upperclassmen. Cresap thought the playoff run was a great learning experience for the younger girls who will be leading the team for years to come.

“They get to learn how enjoyable the journey is,” he said. “The ups and the downs are all a part of it. You get to this neutral site and see the sea of blue in the crowd and in the student section. You see the hype video beforehand and everything else that surrounds the game and a playoff run like this. They made memories that they will remember forever.”

Cresap believed that this won’t be the last time the Wolverines will be in the section finals. The Cinderella run is the start of something special for the girls basketball program at Wadena-Deer Creek.

“When you put in a lot of work, great things can happen,” he said “This group has put in a lot of time in the offseason shooting and doing the extra things and it has paid off. Our younger kids are seeing from our experienced players that are out on the floor that it takes a lot of work to get here. Are they up for it? I think so.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's head coach Jordan Cresap in the Wolverines' 58-44 loss to Perham in the Section 8AA finals at Detroit Lakes on March 10, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Wadena-Deer Creek's Peyton Gravelle fights for the rebound in the Wolverines' 58-44 loss to Perham in the Section 8AA finals at Detroit Lakes on March 10, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Wadena-Deer Creek's Madison Carsten is crowded by Perham defenders in the Wolverines' 58-44 loss to Yellowjackets in the Section 8AA finals at Detroit Lakes on March 10, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal