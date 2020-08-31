Two anglers from New York Mills captured the $2000 first place price on Aug. 22 at the Water’s Edge Walleye Tournament on Ottertail Lake. Jake Norton and Chad Keskitalo brought their six fish limit to the scale, weighing 13.03 pounds.

The team also caught the largest walleye in the field of 40 boats. The fish weighed 5.78 pounds. That fish also won the Lund Big Fish Award for an additional $500 for Norton and Keskitalo.

Regarding the fishing, Norton said, “We really didn’t catch that many fish, but I guess we caught the right ones. Chad caught the big one about 9:30 a.m. and added a 22-inch walleye a short time later.”

Norton and Keskitalo fished with a live bait rig in 20-25 feet using leeches or crawlers. The bite died by late morning and the team weighed the fish they had caught by 11:30 a.m.

Another New York Mills contestant had a top 10 finish and was in the money. Josh Thompson and teammate, Travels Wallgren from North Branch, Minn., finished in eighth place. They also had a six fish limit that weighed 8.18 pounds.

The walleye tournament was originally founded 10 years ago by Kevin Cook from Henning as a fundraiser that had benefited the Henning summer baseball team and local Boy Scouts in the past. This year’s event was hosted by Water’s Edge Church in Henning to raise money for camper scholarships. More than 25 people volunteered their time to make the event a success, raising an estimated $2500.

The awards ceremony was held at the Ottertail Community Center, which included a fish fry. Awards for the top 10 finishers can be found on the Water’s Edge Walleye Tournament Facebook page.



