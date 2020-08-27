Don't get caught without a trapper's license. Plan to be a part of the trappers education course, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Dewey's Taxidermy. Dewey's is located at 63539 340th Street Wadena.

Pre-registration is required and lunch is provided. This class is put on by the Minnesota Trapper's Association. Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1989 that has never purchased a trapper's license and would like to, must take a trappers education class.

Call Duane Schmitz at 218-631-4988 with any questions.