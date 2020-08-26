It's been a busy summer on the water for law enforcement in Lakes Country.

"95% of the time, this is a dream job during the summer," said Otter Tail County Sheriff's Deputy Ethan Soland.

Soland has been cruising what he calls the "hidden gems" of Otter Tail County for the last seven years, but it's not always a fun job.

"Covid gave the people the opportunity of time, they weren't working as much or were working from home," Soland explained.

Soland estimates boat traffic throughout the county over the summer is up 50%. This uptick in traffic has led to a few more problems, especially with jet skis.

"People are getting a little more agitated, a little more testy with those things," Soland said.

The main problems are riding too close to shore, young adults between the ages of 13 and 17 not having Department of Natural Resources approved permits and after-hours riding.

"(Y)ou might be a jet ski operating and see everybody else, but not everybody can see you," Soland said.

While the agency could not provide hard numbers, they said the number of tickets are up in another area as well.

While calls may be up in Otter Tail County, Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said they've made about 50 fewer stops on the lake compared to last year. One of the more unusual statistics is that his deputies have not handed out a single citation.

"Boat traffic is about the same as other years," Glander said.

Deputies said the big splash about the job is watching lake enthusiasts having fun on the lake.

"We're not looking to give tickets, but to make sure people are safe," Soland said.

As we ride out these last few weeks of summer, deputies want to remind everyone that any child out on the water under the age of 10 must be wearing a life jacket.