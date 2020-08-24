The Wadena-Deer Creek fishing team had a strong finish to the Heart O’Lakes Conference regular season when they placed five teams inside the top 10 at the event on Star Lake on Aug. 20.

The Wolverines claimed the top three spots and built momentum heading into the final event of the season. The last event is the HOL Championships where the top teams from each school will converge for the championship event.

On Star Lake, the team of Cooper Folkestad and Cody Wheeler came in first place with 17 points. Their boat was captained by Jay Miller. Logan Wegscheid and Matthew Wegscheid followed in second place with 15 points. Their boat was captained by Bryan Wegscheid.

The team of Willie Osberg and Eric Benson followed just a point behind for third place with 14 points. Their boat was captained by Erik Osberg.

The team of Grace Gallant, Lauryn Gravelle and Summer Pettit finished in seventh place with 12 points. They were captained by Norm Gallant.

Lance Kaufman and Logan Grangruth followed with 11 points for eighth place. Ross Zieglmeier was the captain of their boat.

Up next for select members will be the annual HOL Championships which take place on Sept. 12.



