Virtual open house for conversations about deer: Aug. 18

Anyone interested in discussing deer and deer management can tune in to a virtual open house 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The meeting will include a presentation from Barbara Keller, the DNR’s big game program leader, who will share information about Minnesota’s deer population and the state’s deer hunters, and explain some of the upcoming changes for this fall’s deer hunting season.

Participants will hear how to provide input about deer management in their areas, including deer population goal setting that’s happening this winter for areas in the southwest, and southern parts of the state, as well as well as in a portion of northern Minnesota. The virtual open house will also include time for questions and answers. Registration for the event is required and available on the deer open house webpage.

Artists can submit work for waterfowl stamp contest

Artists can submit their entries for the 2021 Minnesota Migratory Waterfowl Stamp contest from Monday, Aug. 24, to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. The greater scaup is the only eligible species for depiction on the 2021 waterfowl stamp. Sales of the annual waterfowl stamp support wildlife habitat work. The stamp can be purchased in combination with a hunting license, or as a collectable.

All artwork must be mailed to: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, c/o Stamp Contest, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155. This year, the DNR will not allow in-person viewing of the entries or judging, but will announce results after the contest. For more information and contest guidelines, visit mndnr.gov/stamps or call the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367.

Winners chosen for two stamp contests

Lakeville artist Stephen Hamrick won the Minnesota trout and salmon stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a brown trout feeding on a macroinvertebrate. Cloquet artist Stuart Nelson won the walleye stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a walleye taking an angler’s lure. The contests occurred the same day on Thursday, Aug. 6.

In the trout and salmon stamp contest, the runner up was Nicholas Markell of Stillwater out of 10 eligible submissions.

In the walleye stamp contest, there was a three-way tie for runner up between artists Thomas Kutschied of Longville; Mark Pearce of Blaine; Mark Thone of Shakopee out of seven eligible submissions.

The DNR uses revenue from voluntary purchases of walleye stamps to purchase walleye for stocking in Minnesota’s lakes. Revenue from trout and salmon stamps, which are required for anglers 18-64 of age fishing in designated trout water or possessing trout, is dedicated to trout and salmon management and habitat work. Visit mndnr.gov/stamps for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.