Anyone planning for fall hunting seasons can find dates and regulations in the 2020 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping regulations handbook. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also reminds deer hunters to check for new regulations and any changes to their deer permit area boundaries. Deer hunting information, regulations and permit area maps are available at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.

Hunting licenses are on sale and available at any DNR license agent, by phone at

888-665-4236, or online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense.

Apply through Aug. 14 for special youth deer hunts

Minnesota has special hunting opportunities for youth deer hunters. There is a limited number of permits for each hunt, with the individual hunts taking place on various dates during the fall in state parks and a wildlife area. Adults must accompany youth during these hunts. Hunters may apply for special youth hunt permits through Friday, Aug. 14. More information is available in on the DNR website. Special youth deer hunts are different from the statewide youth deer season that does not require an application and takes place Oct. 15-18.

Apply through Aug. 14 to hunt prairie chickens

Hunters can apply through Friday, Aug. 14, to be chosen for one of 125 permits for the 2020 Minnesota prairie chicken hunting season. The nine-day prairie chicken season begins Saturday, Sept. 26, and is open only to Minnesota residents. The hunt takes place in northwestern Minnesota between St. Hilaire in the north and Breckenridge in the south. Hunters can find details about the season on the DNR website.