The Wadena-Deer Creek fishing team took to the waters of Rush Lake on July 23 for the second night of the Heart O’Lakes Fishing League. The Wolverine anglers had a strong night of fishing with three teams placing inside the top 10, with two of them earning top-five finishes on Rush Lake.

The event featured more than 100 anglers from 35 teams competing for the top spot in the second league night of the season. Teams from Wadena-Deer Creek competed against anglers from Perham, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Fergus Falls and Breckenridge.

The team of Grace Gallant, Lauryn Gravelle and Summer Pettit captured second place honors. They were captained by Norm Gallant.

Willie Osberg and Eric Benson finished in fifth place, with 11 points. Their boat was captained by Erik Osberg.

The team of Cooper Folkestad and Cody Wheeler followed in sixth place. Their boat was captained by Jay Miller.

The Wadena-Deer Creek fishing teams will set their hooks next on West Battle Lake on Aug. 13 for the final regular season league night.

The end of the season championship event will take place on Sept. 12 with the top five teams from each of the 26 schools in the HOL Fishing League competing for the league championship on that evening.



