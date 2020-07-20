The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host a virtual open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, for anyone interested in talking about deer and deer management.

The meeting will include a presentation from Barbara Keller, the DNR’s big game program leader, who will share information about Minnesota’s deer and deer hunter population, explain some of the upcoming changes for this fall's deer hunting season and describe how the public can provide input about deer management in their areas.

There also will be time for questions and answers.

As part of Minnesota’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNR will use a web-based platform to host the open house online.

“We’re looking forward to continuing these conversations about deer management using this web-based platform,” Keller said. “This is a great opportunity to bring everyone safely together across the state and hear people’s deer-related questions.”

Participating in the open house

Everyone is welcome to join the virtual meeting on their computers, smartphones or by phone (with limited visual capability). Registration for the event is required and available on the DNR's deer open house webpage . Those who attend are encouraged to submit questions in advance on their registration form.

The DNR will record the virtual event and post it on the deer open house webpage for those who cannot attend. For questions about deer in local areas, at any point during the year, people are encouraged to contact their local wildlife manager. A list of area wildlife offices is available online at mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife .

The DNR launched the open houses in 2018 with the release of its statewide deer management plan. The department has continued them as a way to encourage discussions about deer and deer management, enhance local relationships and foster two-way communication between the DNR and the public. They are one of many opportunities for people to get involved with the deer season-setting process, including online surveys and the DNR’s deer population goal-setting process.