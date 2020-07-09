The weekend ahead won't be quite as hot as it has been lately. Upper 70s to 80s are in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be light for much of the northern plains and upper Midwest. Watch for scattered showers and thundershowers on Saturday.

Besides a few showers and storms in the western Dakotas, Friday evening is going to be quite mild and pleasant as you get off work. Lake time may feature a little northwest breeze Friday evening, but temperatures will be mild.

The eastern Dakotas and Minnesota could wake to scattered showers and some thundershowers Saturday.

The showers and thunderstorms will linger throughout the day on Saturday with a few interruptions here and there. I wouldn't cancel outdoor plans, but watch the radar and know that there could be some showers and an occasional rumble in your area.

If you aren't a fan of the breeze then this weekend is shaping up quite nicely! Winds will stay light for all of Minnesota and Wisconsin Saturday and Sunday. A little breeze here and there can be expected across North and South Dakota.

Sunshine icons across the board for Sunday! Sunday is my pick day of the weekend. Light winds will highs reaching into the upper 70s to lower and mid 80s for the region.

If you are heading out to do some fishing I wish you the best of luck! Feel free to share some of those fishing photos with me. My email address is jpiepenburg@wday.com

Have a fun and safe weekend!

-StormTRACKER Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg