Lure modifications can make the difference between a tough day on the water and a successful bite.

As an angler, you don’t have to settle for a bait design as it comes out of the box. If you use your imagination and work to fit the bait to match the conditions or the mood of the fish you can increase your bites.

On this edition of Northland Outdoors, Chad Koel gives us a look at one of his all-time favorite bass fishing lure modifications.