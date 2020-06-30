It was a hunt that seven-year-old Kaden Kern will never forget. Kaden on a youth hunt with his dad, Derek, was able to record a turkey with a nine-inch beard for his first-ever turkey during his first-ever youth hunt.

“He went out with his dad (Derek Kern) on May 20 and had been out hunting quite a few times prior, so it was fun to see his determination,” Kaden’s Mother Amber Kern said. “He shot his first turkey and it was a really nice one. It had a nine-inch beard. It was pretty special for both dad and Kaden.”

Kaden said it was a good time and his favorite thing was how big his turkey was and how it dropped right down after shooting it. He said he loves hunting.

“I like being outside,” Kaden said as one of his favorite things about hunting and sharing the experience with his family. “It’s my first animal and I was really excited. I like hunting.”

“He dropped the turkey right there in one shot and for him to be like ‘Oh my gosh, I did it,’ was really important too,” Amber said.

Kaden said he is looking forward to future hunts with his family. Amber said the youth hunt in May was his first time being an actual hunter.

“We are a family where hunting has always been a big part of our lives and sharing that passion with our kids is something we enjoy and love," Amber said.

Amber said the youth hunt is a great opportunity for her kids and it is something the family is grateful for. It gave the Kerns a memory they won’t forget, along with a good meal provided by Kaden.

“It is something that we are grateful for, because of his excitement, his determination and his experience with his dad was so special for them. He was on cloud nine and was so excited and to see him share the excitement with myself, his siblings and we had to share the news with the grandmas, grandpas, aunts and uncles and it was so fun to watch.” Amber Kern said. “We had him help prepare his own turkey for supper. He loved that and he was so proud. We all said thank you Kaden for supper tonight. All of that, the whole experience that the youth hunt provides will last forever and makes it so memorable and special for us.”

Kaden recorded the prized turkey on the family hunting land outside of Nimrod.

“He has always loved it. He has pretended. I have shot deer with him and Derek has shot deer and a turkey with him in the stand,” Amber said. “He has always been a part of it. It’s so exciting and it’s first time at seven years old.”

Amber said it was an extended hunt for Kaden. He had been out at least 10 times prior to bagging the large turkey.

“As mom and dad, we were glad. He was so determined and really excited,” Amber said. “Sometimes the patience level was a little shorter, but we were all relieved and excited when he was finally able to shoot one.”

Amber said it was special to see Kaden’s determination and will not to give up during the time of him getting his turkey.

“He would get bummed out a few times and we had to explain that’s why not everyone hunts and that’s why it’s called hunting. It isn’t easy,” Amber said. “So, to have him be a part of the experience as well. You can’t just go out and shoot something, which isn’t what hunting is about. That was something important to instill in him as well. Overall, he was so excited. We had to FaceTime the whole entire family on both sides. He still talks about it. He and his dad mounted it with the feathers and the beard on a wood mount, which is hanging up in his room. He is very proud of it.”

Amber said she grew up with her dad in the woods and said to have that quality time with her son is special, teaching her kids what God has created. She said seeing her son’s confidence as well was exciting.



