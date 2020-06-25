The last weekend in June will feature a pleasant Friday evening for most with a fantastic Saturday! Sunday will become quite warm if not hot with a few storms in southern Minnesota to close the weekend.

Friday evening will be dry for the Dakotas and Minnesota. A few storms will linger over Wisconsin before the sky starts to clear later in the evening and overnight hours.

Besides a little wind out of the northwest, Friday evening on the lakes of Minnesota will be pleasant!

We start off Saturday morning on a warmer note and we continue to warm throughout the day. Highs will range from 80s to 90s across the region! Barely any wind over Minnesota and Wisconsin will make for a superb Saturday afternoon on the water.

Sunday looks dry for most, but a few storms may pop up later in the day over southern Minnesota as well as western North Dakota.

Sunday will be a little hotter than Saturday as the Dakotas top off near or above 90°! Mid to upper 80s are expected for Wisconsin and Minnesota.