ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will reopen its campgrounds at state parks, state forests and recreation areas in a phased approach beginning June 1.

During the state's stay-at-home order, the DNR limited its on-site parks and trails workforce to only those employees most critical to support day-use activities.

Dispersed camping in state forests is already allowed, and the DNR generally plans to open other sites as soon as they are ready.

Friday, May 22: The DNR will open 75 remote campsites in state parks for use on Memorial Day weekend, most of which had existing reservations. Another 80 remote sites are expected to be ready by May 29.

June 1: The DNR anticipates having about 20-30 of its campgrounds within state parks, recreation areas and forest campgrounds ready to open, with limited services.

June 8: The DNR will reopen another 20-30 campgrounds and lodging facilities, the rest of its remote campsites and many of its contact/ranger stations.

June 15: The DNR plans to have the rest of the campgrounds open and most areas with full services.

Campers should bring hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, paper towels, toilet paper and other supplies for use at their campsites and available bathrooms.

The DNR will leave the following facilities and amenities closed until further notice: beaches, pond-pools, housekeeping cabins, visitor centers, group centers, fire towers, large-group facilities (such as amphitheaters), group tours and other scheduled interpretive programs.

Visitors are advised to check the DNR’s COVID-19 website for the latest information about facility status and reopening timelines.