The Heart O’Lakes fishing League announced that June activities have been canceled at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Directors came to the decision on April 29 during their meeting.

They are hoping to run an extended season in July, August and September, pending regulations involving COVID-19. However, the Board of Directors stated they are hoping to run some type of virtual contest during the month of June with student anglers, while they are fishing with immediate family members. The Board of Directors said more details on those events would come at a later date.

The Board of Directors said it was not an easy decision for them to make but with the amount of non-family boat captains, they felt it was the best thing to do.

For more information, contact Mitch Anderson at manderson@perham.k12.mn.us



