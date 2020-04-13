How to purchase fishing and hunting licenses

Fishing and hunting licenses are available for purchase. Anyone can buy a license by starting on the DNR website or by telephone by calling 888-665-4236. People can also purchase licenses in person at license agents that remain open, such as convenience stores. The DNR encourages people to purchase licenses online or by phone. For the upcoming turkey hunting season, hunters will need to plan for 7-10 days to allow the license to arrive in the mail, unless they purchase the license at an in-person license agent. Anyone with questions about outdoor recreation and COVID-related information can find it on the DNR’s COVID-19 webpage or link through the yellow banner at the top of any page on the DNR website.

How to find public land to explore close to home

Gov. Walz’s Stay at Home Order (Executive Order 20-33) allows people to be outdoors, engaging in activities such as walking, running, fishing and hunting. Minnesotans can continue to enjoy parks (although campgrounds are closed) and other public recreation lands. The DNR urges outdoor enthusiasts to stay close to home, not congregate when outdoors, and follow social distancing guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health. So how can people find public land to explore close to home? One way is using the DNR’s Recreation Compass. The online mapping tool contains the boundaries of several types of public land, including wildlife management areas, state forests and parks, and scientific and natural areas, that are open for recreation.