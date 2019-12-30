Help shape deer population goals for northwestern and western Minnesota

The first round of local workshops to set deer population goals starts this month for northwestern and western areas of the state. Anyone may attend these workshops. Background information will be provided at the workshops and attendees are encouraged to RSVP. Visit the DNR website for details about the deer permit areas addressed in each block, the locations and times of these workshops, other ways to participate in the goal-setting process, and how to RSVP.

New year: Time to sign up for firearms safety training

The start of the new year is a great time to think about signing up for a firearms safety course, whether you want to try hunting or just want to feel comfortable around firearms. Many classes already have been scheduled and more will be added to the calendar. Classes tend to fill up quickly. Firearms safety certification is required of anyone born after Dec. 31, 1979, who wants to purchase a hunting license in Minnesota, but safety officials recommend it for anyone who’s around firearms. Details, exemptions and requirements are available on the DNR website.

Apply by Jan. 9 for grants that help kids engage with the outdoors

Public entities and nonprofit organizations have until 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, to apply for funding from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in the second phase of the No Child Left Inside grant program, which supports getting more children outdoors. Grant funding is available to assist with work, including teaching kids about nature or getting them to recreate outside, integrating fishing and hunting programs into school curriculums, and supporting high school fishing leagues. The Minnesota Legislature authorized the No Child Left Inside grant program in 2019. For more information on the grant program and a link to the application, visit the DNR website.