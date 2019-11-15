Payton Gravelle, Wadena, shot this 10-point buck.
Submitted photo
Addyson Gravelle, Wadena, shot this 9-point buck.
Submitted photo
Sherry Wendt, from Millerville, shot this unusual buck in the Henning area on opener morning.
Submitted photo
Ron Wegscheid, of Bluffton, shot this 13-pointer on Nov. 12.
Submitted photo
Owen Hall shot this buck this season It was his 101st deer of his lifetime.
Submitted photo
Leo Petrowski, age 10, from Wadena, shot his first deer, a 10-point buck.
Submitted photo
John Warren shot this buck that was chasing does in Bluffton, Sunday, Nov. 10.
Submitted photo
Jessica Hall, Wadena, bagged this nice buck during the 2019 firearm season.
Submitted photo
Chuck Horsager managed to bag this nice buck during the firearm season.
Submitted photo
Twelve-year-old Elliana Bahls from Evansville got her first buck opening morning of the youth hunt while hunting SE of Sebeka. Elliana was hunting with her Grandpa Roger Bahls from Verndale. Pictured are Josh Bahls (left), Brock Bahls, Elliana Bahls and Roger Bahls.
Submitted photo
Ashley Kern shot this 9-point buck in a recent hunt just outside of Wadena.
Submitted photo
Jordan Rentz shot this buck Saturday morning near Bluegrass.
Submitted photo
Dan Sartell bagged a 10-point buck Saturday, Nov 16, at the family deer camp south of Deer Creek. The buck had an 18-inch inside spread and weighed 197 pounds.
Submitted photo
Gracie Cottrell, 11, shot her first deer this year, a 5-point buck. She is a fifth-grader at Verndale School.
Submitted photo