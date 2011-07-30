DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes Conservation Officer Jacob Swedberg started serving the area almost one year ago, making this rifle deer hunting season his first one as a CO here.

He kicked off his first season a day early with an unusual call.

"Essentially it was called in (on Friday, Nov. 8) that there was a shot fired somewhere in the neighborhood and I just happen to not live too far from the area," Swedberg explained.

The rifle season didn't open until Saturday, Nov. 9, so there shouldn't have been any shots going off. Once he got the call, Swedberg quickly hopped into his car and drove to the area where the shot was.

"When I pulled into the area or went down the road ... I essentially stumbled upon a guy dragging a tarp with a deer on it," he said.

The man had shot the deer from his upstairs bedroom window, Perham CO Chris Vinton said. Shooting any big game animal out of season could lead to gross misdemeanor charges, so the incident had to be forwarded to the Becker County Attorney's Office for review, Swedberg said.

Aside from shooting a deer out of season, Swedberg said that "there are a couple of other violations present too." But with the case still being open for investigation, Swedberg couldn't go into detail about these other violations.

"Make sure ... if you're planning on rifle hunting, wait until the rifle opener starts," Swedberg said.