The Department of Natural Resources is seeking comments on a proposal to allow off-highway vehicle (OHVs) access to certain areas of the Huntersville Forest Landing Campground in Huntersville State Forest in northwestern Minnesota.

Currently, OHVs must be trailered in and out of the campground. The proposal would allow campers with OHVs to unload their OHVs at their campsites and access the recreational trails within the state forest from there. Huntersville State Forest contains over 60 miles of single track off-highway motorcycle trail, as well as many miles of forest roads open to all OHVs. Within the campground, OHV access would be limited to existing roadways and campsites.

The DNR will accept written comments until 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Comments may be submitted:

Via email to david.schotzko@state.mn.us.

Via mail to Dave Schotzko, area supervisor, Parks and Trails Division, Minnesota DNR, 3296 State Park Road NE, Bemidji, MN 56601.

The DNR will also hold a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Menahga Public High School, 216 Aspen Ave. SE, Menahga, MN 56464.

Participants will be able to discuss the proposal with DNR representatives and submit comments.

For more information, visit the OHV trail plans and proposals webpage or call Dave Schotzko, 218-308-2367.