Black's Grove Park was filled with mountain bike enthusiasts for the Gnarl of the North Mountain Bike and Trail Race on Oct. 19.

The event featured six different races throughout the day on the scenic trails in the Wadena area. The event started with the four mile and the nine mile trail race and concluded with the ultra-competitive expert bike race.

Nicole Oyster was the top female finisher in the four mile race with a time of 35 minutes and 21 seconds, while Kenny Miller was the top male and overall finisher with a time of 29:05 in the opening trail running race.

Nicolas Jasmer finished first in the nine mile race when he finished with a time of one hour, eight minutes and 43.9 seconds. Kari Brown was the top female finisher with a time of 1:09:43.4.

Kaci Short was fastest female in the kids race with a time of 34:26, while Marcus Olson was the top male finisher at 26:07.

Miller earned his second win of the day when he captured the citizen bike race with a time of 44:15. Charlie Snyder was the top female finisher in the race with a time of 53:17.

Jacob Olson was the top finisher in the sport race. He ended with a time of 55:20, while Isaac Hale was the top finisher in the expert race. He finished with a time of 1:39:22. Constance Sjoquist was the top female finisher in the expert race with a time of 2:10:20.



