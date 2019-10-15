The local planning committee for the 2020 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener announced that Lund Boats is the premiere boat sponsor of the 2020 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener.

Lund will be donating a new Lund 1875 Impact XS to be raffled and will be making two Pro V Limited boats for the Governor and Lieutenant Governor to fish from at the 2020 celebration in Otter Tail County. Lund Boats are manufactured in Otter Tail County in New York Mills.

"We are ecstatic to have Lund on board," said Erik Osberg, planning committee chair. "What a great way to celebrate the rich tradition of fishing in Minnesota. Lund Boats means a lot to the local economy and the sport of angling. We are proud to have them as a partner.

The boat to be raffled is an 18-foot, 10 inch Lund 1875 Impact XS with a Mercury 150 HP-4 stroke engine on a Shoreland'r Trailer and the package includes several accessories such as a trolling motor. Raffle tickets will be available soon.

Lund boats have been manufactured in the heart of Otter Tail County since 1948. Lund Boats employs more than 500 people.

“It is an extreme honor for Lund Boats to be selected by the planning committee as the premiere boat of the 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener on Otter Tail Lake. With Lund’s deep tradition in the sport of angling and our passion for fishing, we’re truly excited to work with Otter Tail County to make this year’s fishing opener event a tremendous success,” said Jason Oakes, director of marketing for Lund Boats.

The 73rd Annual Governor's Fishing Opener will be held in Otter Tail County, May 7-11, 2020. There will be several opportunities for the public to participate in the celebration. A free community picnic at Phelps Mill Park is planned for Friday, May 8 as well as a free online Fishing Derby from midnight until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.