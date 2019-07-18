Minnesota DNR seeks designs for 2020 duck stamp

The snow goose is the only eligible species for this contest.

The waterfowl stamp validation for hunting costs $7.50. For an extra 75 cents, purchasers can receive the pictorial stamp by mail. It also is sold as a collectible. Stamp sales revenue is dedicated to waterfowl management and habitat work.

Past contest winners have issued limited edition prints of the artwork and retained the proceeds. Final judging will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at DNR headquarters in St. Paul, and is open to the public.

Contest guidelines are available online at mndnr.gov/stamps or by calling the DNR Information Center at 888-646-6367.