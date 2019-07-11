The local planning committee in collaboration with Explore Minnesota Tourism, the Governor's Office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources met June 24 to kick off the preparation and planning process. Otter Tail Lakes Country is the lead organization with representative members from a variety of businesses and organizations throughout the county. The sub-committees will meet on a monthly basis and regularly update stakeholders and the public. Erik Osberg, GFO Committee Chair, said of the committee, "We are honored to be hosting the 73rd Annual Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener. It's a tremendous opportunity for local businesses and organizations to capitalize on. It's going to take a lot of people and a lot of hard work. But we are up for the challenge."

A primary objective for local communities in hosting the GFO is to bring state-wide attention to the area. Past Governor's Opener celebrations have generated a lot of media attention throughout Minnesota and the entire Midwest. Otter Tail County has many diverse features to attract people to visit, live and work in the area. The GFO is a unique opportunity to highlight the area's natural beauty, the economic development opportunities in our thriving communities, welcoming people and of course world-class fishing.