"Otter Tail County offers terrific fishing," said Governor Tim Walz. "Thank you to all the community leaders for hosting this Minnesota tradition. I'm excited to kick off the summer fishing season in central Minnesota and I can't wait to get out on the lake."

The Governor's Fishing Opener has been a tradition in Minnesota since 1948. The event was designed to promote the development of Minnesota's recreation industry, and in recent years, it has served as an iconic kick-off celebration for the summer tourism season.

The Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener provides the host community with an opportunity to highlight local fishing and other travel activities, attractions and points of interest. Media from throughout the Midwest region attend the event, resulting in significant publicity for the host community and Minnesota as a whole.

"Otter Tail County is honored to be hosting the 2020 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener," says Nick Leonard, external relations director with Otter Tail County. "We are excited to celebrate the extensive angling opportunities in the county. Our goal is to carry on the rich tradition of the Governor's Fishing Opener, while making the 73rd annual event one to remember."

Explore Minnesota, the state's tourism promotion office, organizes this event each year in coordination with a host community. The 73rd annual Governor's Fishing Opener will be hosted by a committee of volunteers from Otter Tail County.

"Otter Tail County is a classic lakeside Minnesota getaway," said John Edman, director/CEO of Explore Minnesota. "Our organization is incredibly excited to work with these friendly, energetic communities on one of our biggest cooperative promotional events of the year."

Over the coming months, organizers will be recruiting residents to serve on the MNGFO2020 committees. They will also be looking for opportunities to visit with service organizations and lake associations to ensure the public is kept informed. For more information or to get involved, contact the MNGFO2020 Chair, Erik Osberg, at 218-770-7848 or eosberg@co.ottertail.mn.us.