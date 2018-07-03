"Nearly all boaters and anglers understand and follow Minnesota's clean, drain, dispose laws to prevent spreading aquatic invasive species," said Heidi Wolf, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invasive species unit supervisor. "People can prevent the spread of invasive species like zebra mussels, starry stonewort and Eurasian watermilfoil by always cleaning and draining watercraft and disposing of bait in the trash."

Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to take these steps every time they leave a lake or river:

• Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

• Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport.

• Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Some invasive species are small and difficult to see at the access. To remove or kill them, take one or more of the following precautions before moving to another waterbody:

• Spray with high-pressure water.

• Rinse with very hot water (120 degrees Fahrenheit for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

• Dry for at least five days.

People should contact an area DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found an invasive species.