Central Minnesota Boxing posted an undefeated mark when it competed at the Warrior Boxing matches in Alexandria on Dec. 7. Central Minnesota Boxing is based out of Wadena and brought home a nice belt to add to its collection as well.

Matt Umland defeated Sam Vazquez of Nordic Warriors Boxing Academy in Alexandria. With the victory, Umland won the Welterweight title, along with best boxer and fight of the night honors.

Adam Umland was victorious in his match over Dominic Holcomb of Hibbing's Iron Range Boxing. Umland was victorious in St. Cloud as well on Dec. 14 in a semifinals Silver Gloves bout against Devin Drake from Circle of Discipline at the Holiday Inn in St. Cloud. Umland will now take on Dominic Holcomb for the state title in the main event of the Wadena Boxing Matches on Jan. 11.

Kyle Pfisthner added to the perfect night in Alexandria. He was victorious over Damian Gonzalez from Little Bigs Boxing in New York Mills.

Central Minnesota Boxing has posted a 4-0 record in the early portion of the season. Boxing matches return to the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center on Jan. 11 with a 7 p.m. start time. The Maslowski Center will be the home to boxing matches on Feb. 15 as well as hosting the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves Region 4 Tournament on March 14.