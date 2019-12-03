Dec. 1

The Fun Team 76-44, Arvig 74-46, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 68-52, Gene's Team 68-52, MN Valley Irrigation 63-57, The 5 Pinners 56-64, Sundby Trailer Sales 53.5-66.5, Star Bank 49-71, Above All 48-72, Hunkes Transfer 38.5-69.5.

High Team Series: The Fun Team 2656. High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill 955. High Individual Men's Series: Scott Petersen 678, Scott Gaudette 638, Duane Korfe 625. High Individual Women's Series: Ashley Tuttle 627, Char Sweere 616, Lisa Rudolph 597. High Individual Men's Games: Scott Gaudette 246, Duane Korfe 242, Scott Petersen 241. High Individual Women's Games: Char Sweere 224, Ashley Tuttle 223, Amanda Mann 222.

Monday Early Birds

Dec. 2

Wadena Asphalt 10-2, Keith Waln Heating & Air 8-2, MN Valley Irrigation 7-5, Star Bank 7-5, Lugert Angus 6-6, Wadena State Bank 5-7, Wadena VFW 3-9.

High Team Series: Star Bank 1623. High Team Game: Lugert Angus 588. High Individual Series: Ruth Lugert 535, Melissa Anderson 487, Char Sweere 485. High Individual Games: Ruth Lugert 207, Wanda Fultz 179, Diane Davis 176.

Monday Ten Pin Keglers

Dec. 2

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 11-1, KWAD 8-4, Star Bank 5-7, RK Plumbing 5-7, Wadena State Bank 4-8, Greimans 3-9.

High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill 2362. High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill 833. High Individual Series: Heidi Hansen 650, Char Sweere 611, Kirsten Korfe 558. High Individual Games: Heidi Hansen 247, Char Sweere 225, Kirsten Korfe 221.

Thursday Twilight

Dec. 5

Mason Brothers 12-4, Staples Vet Clinic 9-7, Lefty's 8-8, Ted & Gen's 3-13.

High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic 1694. High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic 570. High Individual Series: Tia Freitag 620, Ruth Lugert 561, Marge Harrison 527. High Individual Games: Tia Freitag 223, Ruth Lugert 202, Betty Klingaman 193.

Thursday City

Dec. 5

MN Valley Irrigation 239-151, Brasel Construction 237.5-152.5, Above All 221-169, Arvig 212-178, Napa 208.5-181.5, Insurance Advisors 206-184, Olson Lawn Service 188.5-201.5, Ottertail Aggregate 181.5-208.5, RK Plumbing 169-221, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 166-244, Central MN Quality 159-231, Wadena Lanes 152-238.

High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation 3355. High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation 1118. High Individual Series: Scott Gaudette 702, Kaleb Thalmann 687, Larry Overcash 667. High Individual Games: Kaleb Thalmann 257, Kevin Wirth 257, Scott Gaudette 246.