Nov. 17

Arvig 53-19, The Fun Team 42.5-29.5, Gene's Team 41-31, Star Bank 40-32, Bootleggers Bar & Grill 39-33, MN Valley Irrigation 37-35, 5 Pinners 32-40, Sundby Trailer Sales 20.5-51.5, Above All 18-54.

High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation 2826. High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation 1021. High Individual Men's Series: Joey Price 703, Scott Gaudette 675, Darin Deckert 673. High Individual Women's Series: Ashley Tuttle 614, Char Sweere 605, Addi Crocker 589. High Individual Women's Games: Ashley Tuttle 237, Char Sweere 227, Addi Crocker 223.

Monday Early Birds

Nov. 18

Keith Waln Heating & Air 4-0, Lugert Angus 4-0, Wadena Asphalt 3-1, Star Bank 3-1, MN Valley Irrigation 1-3, Wadena VFW 0-4, Wadena State Bank 0-4.

High Team Series: Lugert Angus 1735. High Team Game: Wadena Asphalt 618. High Individual Series: Melissa Anderson 604, Ruth Lugert 543, Ruth Ramsay 535. High Individual Games: Melissa Anderson 215, Char Sweere 199, Ruth Ramsay 192.

Monday Ten Pin Keglers

Nov. 18

Bootleggers Bar & Grill 4-0, Greimans 3-1, KWAD 3-1, Wadena State Bank 1-3, Star Bank 1-3, RK Plumbing 0-4.

High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill 2367. High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill 829. High Individual Series: Ashley Tuttle 617, Char Sweere 585, Lisa Rudolph 577. High Individual Games: Ashley Tuttle 226, Char Sweere 224, Heidi Hanson 206.

Tuesday Twilite

Nov. 19

American Family Insurance 54.5-17.5, Certified Auto Repair 46.5-25.5, Whiskey Creek Saloon 45-27, Bulldog Pro Shop 36.5-35.5, BBQ Smokehouse 36-36, Schmitty's Music & Vending 35-37, Woodland Dental 31-41, Super One Foods 30-42, Wadena VFW 25-47, RK Plumbing 20.5-51.5.

High Team Series: Bulldog Pro Shop 2000. High Team Game: Bulldog Pro Shop 761. High Individual Series: Jeff Umland 713, Dave Lemke 629, Dick Houtkooper 602. High Individual Games: Gordy Sharp 289, Jeff Umland 277, Dave Lemke 257.

Thursday Twilight

Nov. 21

Mason Brothers 9-3, Lefty's 8-4, Staples Vet Clinic 5-7, Ted & Gen's 2-10.

High Team Series: Staples Vet 1440. High Team Game: Staples Vet 484. High Individual Series: Marge Harrison 559, Tia Freitag 494, Ruth Lugert 481. High Individual Games: Marge Harrison 203, Ruth Lugert 175. Tia Freitag 172.

Thursday City

Nov. 21

MN Valley Irrigation 219.5-140.5, Brasel Construction 213-147, Arvig 201.5-158.5, Above All 201-159, Napa 198.5-161.5, Olson Lawn Service 183-177, Insurance Advisers 181-179, Ottertail Aggregate 167.5-192.5, RK Plumbing 164-196, Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 146-214, Central MN Quality 143-217, Wadena Lanes 142-218.

High Team Series: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 3499. High Team Game: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 1201. High Individual Series: Scott Gaudette 712, Kevin Wirth 693, Nate Campbell 686. High Individual Games: Mike Almer 275, Ron Koskiniemi 258, Josh Olson 258.